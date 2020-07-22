Letter: Don't Throw Away the Baby with the Bath Water
Letter: Don't Throw Away the Baby with the Bath Water

With all of the uncertainty and high tensions over so many issues, we need to be careful of not jumping from the frying pan into the fire. There is no question that minorities have been treated unjustly by our system. They have been brought up to fear us, and expect to be treated badly, and rightly so. On the other hand we also have many dedicated officers trying to help and protect all of us, and many are having to do it in circumstances of people acting out against them, shooting at them, spitting at them etc. Defunding will only intensify the situation. All of us make mistakes in judgement. So throwing out an officer (without prior infractions) who made an error in judgement does't make sense. What was his intent??? We need a complete overhaul of the system , weeding out the bad actors, Unions should not be permitted to advocate for those who have documented offenses of repeated abusive behavior on their records.

Elain Geary

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

