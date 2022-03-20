Letter: Don't want to stand in line for a charger

Just read where Senator Joe Manchin said, " I don't want to have to be standing in line waiting for a battery" regarding EVs. Joe, if life were only that difficult! Because you refuse to back any version of "build back better" many American's are standing in line for basic needs. The nation is waiting on much needed climate change legislation and, I just recently heard you will oppose the President's candidate for the FED on climate issues. Perhaps Joe, you should move to Russia. People there, who place themselves above all others, can become President. I mean, Putin's older than you and he needs a successor! I am not a radical liberal progressive. But, I know that one Senator can't place himself above the majority needs; yet you consistently do. Can I donate to your ticket to Russia?
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.