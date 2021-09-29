Letter: Don't Worry Mr. President - All Is Well

Mr. President, here is your morning briefing:
There is a full-blown humanitarian crisis centered at Del Rio on our southern border. We had 200,000 apprehensions in August alone, totaling 1.5 million this year. The Border Patrol and ICE are overwhelmed by the surge.
The Afghanistan exit has been an unmitigated disaster and Americans are still trapped in the country. Your drone strike only killed civilians, not the key ISIS-K planner you first claimed.
The FDA has rejected your demand for COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans. The virus is surging.
Your two Congressional infrastructure bills totaling $5 trillion are on life-support.
France, our oldest ally, is enraged that you snubbed them in making a national security deal with the United Kingdom and Australia behind their back.
Violent crime in our cities continues to accelerate.
But don’t worry sir, the press loves you and they will spin it your way.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.