Letter: DOTUS
Our DOTUS(Dictator of the United States) looks a little ragged. His usual deft handling of political whack-a-mole has weakend. In days gone by he'd whack down the FBI and up popped the CIA; whack down the FED and up popped Wall Street; whack down John McCain and up popped Roger Stone; down went Stormy Daniels up popped Michael Cohen; down went Greenland up went a 2000 mile fence to nowhere.

Sure he's had a hit or two: exiting WHO and Paris climate agreement; bullying NATO, witholding funding for school children; separating children from their parents; cozying up with Putin and Kim and Maduro.....

Following his life long list of carnival games gone bad: from the Atlantic City Casino debacle, Trump Air, birthing, loser gets his head shaved match with Vince MacMahon, Rosie O'Donnell...it's astonishing THE DONALD has made it this far. For certain: Reslient. A fierce counter puncher. A Whacker. You might want to keep that in mind November 3.

BAIRD THOMPSON

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

