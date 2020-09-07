 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Double-standard Buck Stop
View Comments

Letter: Double-standard Buck Stop

According to presidential candidate Donald Trump, responsibility for violent protests in some American cities lies not with him, but feckless Blue State governors and mayors. But, should Joe Biden be elected as President, Trump scares up the idea that the violence will all be Biden's fault. Reminds of the old phoney coin trick: "Heads I win, tails you lose."

Morris Lenk

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News