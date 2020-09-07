Letter: Double-standard Buck Stop

According to presidential candidate Donald Trump, responsibility for violent protests in some American cities lies not with him, but feckless Blue State governors and mayors. But, should Joe Biden be elected as President, Trump scares up the idea that the violence will all be Biden's fault. Reminds of the old phoney coin trick: "Heads I win, tails you lose."
Morris Lenk
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
