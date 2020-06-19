Letter: Double Standard in Play
Letter: Double Standard in Play

Help me understand the Republican/right-wing position regarding freedom of assembly rights. It is fine for local police and federal law enforcement agencies to use brutal tactics to prevent peaceful assemblies and protest for the unjustified murder of a black citizen. Oh, and these agencies and police departments all over the nation continually justify this use of force.

Yet during the protests in Michigan caused by stay-at-home policies of their governor, the police department in the state capital had no issue with armed citizens entering the state capital in order to make their feelings known to the government. Where were the brutal tactics, murder of a Michigan citizen by police, and/or the use of federal law enforcement officials to keep order?

I would ask a GOP/right-wing supporter to explain the differences between these two scenarios, but I think that I already know the answer.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

