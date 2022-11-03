Letter: double standard

I am in 100% agreement with Jennifer Lowenstein's piece on Israel. Yes, Israel has dangerous neighbors, but that does not describe all of her neighbors. We as Jews have suffered thousands of years of persecution. As a result, in so many cases we have helped other ethnic groups who have suffered similar fates. For us to inflict the any sort of persecution on others, I can not and will never understand what planet that mentality comes from. Shame, shame, shame on Bibi and those who follow his thinking, nothing less than a double standard at work there!