Kevin McCarthy has declared war on the national debt. His only proposed weapon is to reduce spending, including rightfully deserved benefits earned by veterans and Medicare participants.

Why is he ignoring increasing the government's income? Specifically, he should offer to eradicate the largesse granted to billionaires and corporations by Trump's tax cuts.

Demanding that Biden accede to all his demands without offering anything in return is imperious. If he wants his agenda to be taken seriously, he should start by offering something upfront to commence the negotiations.

Rick Cohn

West side