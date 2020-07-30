You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Down the Rabbit Hole with Alice
Why do I feel like I’ve blundered into Wonderland? Let me count the ways:

!. POTUS passes very simple, basic cognitive test, claims major victory over dementia.

2. POTUS sends “stormtroopers” to cities to enflame protests-Is successful.

3. POTUS encourages trade war with China – raises ordinary person’s cost of goods.

4. POTUS does 180 degree about face on COVID mask wearing-has epiphany.

5. POTUS has nothing to hide about taxes-but refuses to show them.

6. POTUS has nothing to say about Taliban “bounties” to kill U.S. Troops-Putin also has “no comment”.

7. $100 bet that POTUS won’t leave office when he loses-Enjoys Constitutional crisis

I can’t go on…. Enough is enough. November can’t come too soon.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

