Letter: Down the Rabbit Hole with Alice

Why do I feel like I’ve blundered into Wonderland? Let me count the ways:
!. POTUS passes very simple, basic cognitive test, claims major victory over dementia.
2. POTUS sends “stormtroopers” to cities to enflame protests-Is successful.
3. POTUS encourages trade war with China – raises ordinary person’s cost of goods.
4. POTUS does 180 degree about face on COVID mask wearing-has epiphany.
5. POTUS has nothing to hide about taxes-but refuses to show them.
6. POTUS has nothing to say about Taliban “bounties” to kill U.S. Troops-Putin also has “no comment”.
7. $100 bet that POTUS won’t leave office when he loses-Enjoys Constitutional crisis
I can’t go on…. Enough is enough. November can’t come too soon.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
