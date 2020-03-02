Letter: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE WITH ALICE

Why do I feel like I've gone down a rabbit hole into a bizarre, incomprehensible world? The Red Queen is now the Orange King, Barr the White Rabbit and the Republican Party assorted Lewis Carroll characters. The Orange King instead of expressing grave concern about revelations that the Russians are interfering in our elections rather is worried that the Democrats may use that news against him. Let's let convicted felons go free, after all they're his friends. Our country must be full of morals-lacking bootlickers, since the king has no problem finding and appointing them to key government posts. I'm too old to be badly hurt if the Orange King is re-elected but my, and your, kids, grandkids and great grandkids will. If he is re-elected this once great country will get what it deserves. I'm a veteran, a patriot and once believed in America. Today, I'm not so sure.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.