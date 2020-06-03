Letter: Down the rabbit hole

What type of person directs police and military personnel in riot gear to use tear gas, rubber bullets, and horse mounted officers to forcibly push back peaceful demonstrators so that he can orchestrate a cheesy photo op and add a video to his home movie collection?
A man who is a pathetic, small minded, third-rate wannabe military dictator. A person who must bully, dismiss, divide, and deride everyone to make himself feel important. A person in power without the ability to listen, to consider opposing ideas, or even just to tolerate differences. A person who strives to promote chaos rather than generate calm, and who claims to understand currency, but is at a loss to comprehend human compassion.
This man has led us off the path carved out by our country’s founders and down a rabbit hole into a crazy, bizarre, society where nothing makes sense. I fear that our democracy will not survive if such a person is allowed to remain in office another four years.
Mike Byers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
