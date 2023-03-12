If I were an attorney I would represent Lucinda, Janee, Diva, Aja, and Bunny, pro bono. Superb performers all. They are professional entertainers, and yes, they are female impersonators – Drag Queens. Now, to the narrow minded GOPers that want to make life hard for them, besmirch them, even make them outlaws I ask this? Republicans, have you ever seen a Drag Show? I doubt it. Do you GOPers know what Drag means? I doubt it. Drag is Shakespearian. During the Bards time, all actors were of the male gender. After describing the female character to be played by a male, William would write on the margins ‘Dr A A G’ – Dressed As A Girl … thus Drag. There endeth the lesson. Everybody, go see a Drag Show and GOPers quit being so uptight.