Dr. Richard Carmona’s guest opinion praising his own and UA President Bobby Robbins’ response to the COVID epidemic on the university campus and throughout the State of Arizona failed to mention that Arizona experienced the highest adjusted death rate in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an analysis published in The Lancet, Arizona's COVID death rate was 581 deaths per 100,000 people, when adjusting the data to account for age and comorbidities. Those of us whose friends and family members died or became disabled from covid here in Arizona don’t think they did the best job.