Letter: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Slaoui

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head WH Task Force Warp Speed vaccine development effort delivered two unbelievably successful covid vaccines into the arms of Americans in an incredibly short ten months time.
Dr. Anthony Fauci chief of the NIH Laboratory of Immunoregulation devoted that time to promoting himself daily, non-stop on network TV to explain why these vaccines would take much longer to develop and why they may not work.
With the change in administration, we read that Slaoui is now chief scientific officer of a start-up pharmaceutical working on hemophilia, cancer and kidney disease immunology and Fauci is the chief medical adviser to the new president. In this role, the Pontificator-in-Chief is telling us that America will not get back to normal until Christmas 2021.
Before I believe him, I'm going to check with Dr. Slaoui.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
