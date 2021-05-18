 Skip to main content
Letter: Dr. Fauci injects "racism" into Covid pandemic
Letter: Dr. Fauci injects "racism" into Covid pandemic

Dr. Fauci just spoke by webcast to a graduating class at Emory University in Atlanta, wherein he injected "racism" into the Covid pandemic. He told the graduates that "many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. He also said they are more likely to become infected if exposed because of medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity. Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.” I thought Obamacare, costing taxpayers over a $trillion, with its government subsidized "Exchanges" and vast expansion of Medicaid, solved America's health care problems for the "disadvantaged." What Fauci and other liberals fail to understand are cultural and personal behavioral reasons for unhealthy lifestyles that lead to health issues for some minorities. Not any systematic racism.

Anita Flores

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

