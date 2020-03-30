Letter: Dr. Fauci says neither Trump or CDC to blame for virus testing
View Comments

Letter: Dr. Fauci says neither Trump or CDC to blame for virus testing

Many Democrats and their allies in the news media have attacked President Trump for his handling of testing for the corona virus. But recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor and the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were not to blame for a lack of coronavirus testing kits. Fauci said "There [weren’t] any bad guys there. It just happened, and then when we realized, when the CDC realized, and the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] said both the system itself as it was set up, which serves certain circumstances very well, was not well-suited to the kind of broad testing, and that we needed the private sector to get involved in." Fauci further said "This has nothing to do with anybody’s fault, certainly not the president’s fault.," Fauci has been with NAID for over 30 years and served in multiple administrations.

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News