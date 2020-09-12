 Skip to main content
Letter: Dr. Fauci says safe Covid19 vaccine by end of the year
Letter: Dr. Fauci says safe Covid19 vaccine by end of the year

Today, September 2, Dr. Fauci said that a safe and effective Covid19 vaccine will be ready by the end of the year. He said ongoing clinical trials could end early if results were overwhelmingly positive. Fauci further said that researchers would have “a moral obligation” to end the trials early and make the active vaccine available to everyone and he was not concerned about political pressure. The CDC has told officials to be ready for a vaccine by November. We would not be anywhere near having a vaccine if Trump had not initiated his Warp Speed program, that partnered the federal government and private industry in developing a speedy safe vaccine. Up until now, Biden, Democrats, and their news media buddies have used scare tactics implying that an early vaccine would be unsafe. But now their guy, Fauci says its safe and coming soon. Democrats are willing to deprive an early vaccine to people for political reasons. If Biden wins the election, then any vaccine developed will be perfectly fine.

Marty Wagman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

