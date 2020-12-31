Letter: Dr Fauci vs Dr Slaoui

There are two preeminent physicians on the White House Coronavirus Task Force:
Dr. Moncef Slaoui who has delivered unbelievably successful covid vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna into the arms of Americans in an incredibly short ten months, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has devoted that time to promoting himself daily, non-stop on network TV to explain why a vaccine would take much longer and why it may not work.
Now we read that Fauci has been awarded a seat at the Biden table for his heroic pontification.
This is a “participation trophy”.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
