Letter: Dr. Jill Biden

Recent anxiety about Jill Biden’s “doctor” title is more significant than it first appears by highlighting factors contributing to the decay in our always-fragile national unity.
First, it shows the ease with which conservatives display their misogyny. Some, thinking nothing about referring to Henry Kissinger as “doctor,” are suddenly distressed at the idea of a woman rightfully commanding the respect she deserves with that title.
Second, it accentuates the anti-intellectualism which has been growing in this country since before Dr. Isaac Asimov penned his essay on the “Cult of Ignorance” over forty years ago.
Additionally, the internet (ironically envisioned, created and developed by many non-physician doctors) gives the false impression to shallow thinkers that watching a YouTube video places their level of understanding with that of a person who has studied for years and repeatedly proven their knowledge and expertise.
This might explain how millions came to elect a conman as president and even still reject the factual evidence of his recent defeat.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
