Letter: Dr Trump

Yesterday, DR. Fauci advised the Senate against premature opening. He especially said not to rush opening of schools due to the impact on children. Today, "Dr" Trump disagrees with him. We need to open schools. Once again, Trump only focuses on COVID-19 as it impacts him. Schools don't open, parents can't go to work, unemployment remains high - re-election is in doubt! Before I encourage my daughter to send her 4 year old back to pre-school, I want the same testing regime ongoing in the White House. To me, she is far more precious than anyone there! If we can't provide that level of security to all Americans, we need to continue to wait this virus out.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
