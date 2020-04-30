Letter: Dr. Trump
At first, I thought the Corona Virus was a hoax invented by the Dems and Fake News to undermine our President. But when I started taking all the hydroxycloroquine I could get my hands on; I have to admit I started feeling a little funny. My symptoms got a lot worse in a hurry when I started spraying Lysol in my throat! I didn’t have a syringe, so I couldn’t inject disinfectant as President Trump recommended. I tried to put a UV light down my throat to “get the light in the body.” But that didn’t work out. When I asked around for UV light enemas, I just got funny looks. At this point I don’t know what to think. I mean, it’s almost as though the President of the United States doesn’t know what he is talking about!

GORDON HAMILTON

Midtown

