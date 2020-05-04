Letter: Dr. Trump
Letter: Dr. Trump

President Trump says he is not a doctor but seems to like to play one daily on the Covid -19 updates. Dominating the daily updates (63% of the time by some reports) his ramblings seem to take precedent over the real doctors. His latest suggestion; that injecting some sort of disinfectant and light treatment, just might be the cure of the virus! After all, disinfectants, like Lysol, kill germs on the outside of your body, why would they not work in the inside of the body? Try it! What have you got to loose?

Of all the people on earth, would you choose Donald Trump to make health decisions for you? True believers would!

bob tarpchinoff

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

