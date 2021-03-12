Letter: Drafting Money

In all the wars we have fought in the last one hundred years, young men, when they reached a certain age, were drafted, except those with bone spurs. They were told they had to risk their lives to protect this country.
We are now at war with a virus that has killed more people than all the wars in the last one hundred years. We don't need young men being drafted to protect us at the risk of their lives.
Now we need to draft money from people with a certain amount who have benefited from those that sacrificed so much to save this country. We need to tell them that they have to risk their money to save this country.
Joseph Cox
North side
