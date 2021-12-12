Letter: Drastic Abortion Laws Unsafe

The abortion controversy makes no sense. Oppressive laws don’t stop abortions. They relegate desperate women to back rooms and alleys to get rid of an invader in their bodies. A fetus is not a baby. Until it’s viable it’s a potential, a cluster of cells that take nutrients from the woman.
Many people who want to forbid a woman to rid herself of those cells think it’s an invasion of privacy to require a vaccine that minimizes risk of passing a deadly virus to others. They want freedom to refuse a mask, but want to force a woman to be an unwilling host to carry this future baby in her womb. They won’t pay her medical bills, or support the child for the 18 years. This is not pro-life, but simply pro-birth. How unfair to force her to carry this fetus, or resort to unsafe butchery to free herself of this burden.
Carol Garr
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.