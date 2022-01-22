 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: dream on
Letter: dream on

I thought that Sinema was from Arizona, but that can't be true. Apparently, she is from a land where Unicorns expel rainbows from their lower intestinal tracts.

Though she now lives in D.C., she somehow dreams that she can bring the opposing political parties together. She must have slept through the Democrats acceding to the Republican demands for the January 6 committee only to then have the Republicans declare the whole process unnecessary because it would be critical of Trump. If a treasonous cataclysm like Jan. 6 won't elicit Republican cooperation, how can she possibly think that she and she alone can be the one to achieve that goal?

Keep dreaming, Sinema. Arizona Democrats will help you in that endeavor by making you a one term senator. Then you can retire to a nice rest home and count Unicorns until you return to slumberland where Republicans want to help America instead of merely maintaining a death grip on power.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

