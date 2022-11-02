 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: DREAMERS

Congress needs to pass permanent protections for Dreamers. The October court ruling out of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals threatens nearly 700,000 young people who were brought to the US as children and have been living and working in the US for decades. We need a bipartisan compromise that would permit these Dreamers to remain here and continue to work, go to school, and stay with their families.

Dreamers contribute to the STATE economy by working, paying taxes, creating jobs, and spending in the U.S. marketplace. According a study from a professor at the University of California—San Diego, the U.S. would lose $460 billion in gross domestic product without Dreamers. Passing permanent protections for Dreamers, on the other hand, is projected to increase our GDP by $1 trillion over a decade.

Passing permanent protections for Dreamers offers a rare bipartisan opportunity to boost our economy. Congress should take bipartisan action and pass bipartisan legislation without delay.

Lisa Nutt

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

