Letter: Drink your kool-aid
The Leader: his need to control people, his deceit, his anger towards people who betray or abandon him.

The Followers: those who foolishly or blindly believe him.

The test of loyalty finds those wanting to be "liberated" are rehearsing their allegiance to their leader.

Members of the cult will be remembered for their paranoia, justified or not, for a cause at the expense of their own selves and others.

Prior to the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, the tragedy of the People's Temple in Guyana held the record for the largest number of deaths (900).

Young people are familiar with the phrase "drink the kool-aid" but might not know its origin.

The"Leader" and"Followers" stated above? Jim Jones and his acolytes. See any similarities to today?

A model predicts that next month we will have a 9-11 every day.

If Trump and his constituents want to forgo masks and gloves, I say "Have at it." In America, after all, you're free to drink the kool-aid.

THOMAS JOHN PLESNIAK

Midtown

