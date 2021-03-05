 Skip to main content
Letter: Drinking the Kool-Aid
Letter: Drinking the Kool-Aid

I wonder how many Trump lovers would drink the Jim Jones Kool Aid or choose to burn to death in the David Koresh final minutes at Waco Tex. It is so easy to seduce others to your way of belief if you have the golden tongue of selling untruths or using non sequitur syllogisms. If a person has been seduced into the world of fantasy and false prophets then they are at risk of being controlled especially if that someone seems to be rich or has some other personality trait that seems to magically mesmerize crowds or individuals with a forked tongue i.e. Clinton/Lewinsky Affair, Richard Nixon, Bernie Madoff, Ponzi, Hitler, or any other teller of untruths over and over until their followers blindly trail along this pied piper seeking to steal underserved power. Initially, Trump had a 400 word vocabulary until he got a good speech writer. We were all starved for a great leader and we got Trump instead, and I hope not again.

Charles Blackstock

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

