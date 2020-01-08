Letter: Drone strike in Iran & Re-Election Campaign

Less than 36 hours following the drone strike that killed Iran's military leader Soleimani, the robocalls have started. The pre-recorded voice on the phone stressed how President Trump has made us all safer and urged me to donate to his re-election campaign. Safer. Really? Let's look at the picture emerging: thousands of additional troops deployed to the Middle East; existing troops pulled out of Syria, leaving even more territory for ISIS to re-take; Iraq demanding removal of US troops; a US military base attacked in Kenya; Iran backing out of more elements of its nuclear agreement and planning an escalation of targeted and unpredictable acts of retaliation. I'm no fan of Iran and don't regret Soleimani's demise. But I see no real strategy beyond the moments of Trump reveling in an opponent's loss of military expertise and the subsequent scrambling by a surprised Pentagon to come up with a plan. We are now less safe than ever.
Jennifer Prileson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.