Letter: Drones
I need to ask those flying drones where they shouldn`t fly, to please stop because you are about to ruin a hobby I have been in for over 60 years. Flying around fires and near full size aircraft is very dangerous and right now the FAA and Congress are trying to do away with our hobby of flying model planes because of you. Please join a flying club and there are several in Tucson that would welcome you. One day one of you is going to bring down an airliner and kill hundreds of souls, is that what you really want? So please lets do the right thing before that happens and stop flying drones where they don`t belong.

Thomas Crawford

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

