Many were riveted by the disappearance and eventual implosion of the Submersible on its dive to view the Titanic. We tuned in to the daily 24 hour news stories of the tragic five passengers. Meanwhile, the Coastguard, Navy, Canada and the United States spared no cost to save the five passengers.

Meanwhile, offshore Italy and Greece, 700 desperate refugees capsized in the Mediterranean. 104 Syrians, Egyptians, and Pakistanis survived. 500 people are missing, presumed drowned.

No 24 hour news coverage, no Navy, Coast Guard; in fact, no one helped these people. Why is the life of five rich risk takers more valuable than people fleeing terror? Where were the newsmen, the cameras, the Navy, in fact, any interest from the public for the suffering and terror of these poor refugees? Remember:

"Let's do each day a kindly deed,

And stretch a hand to those in need" (A.W. Service)

Cheryl Lockhart

Foothills