Letter: Drug dependency
Obesity is an illness, and like most facets of disease, it's from a poor diet. We learn responsibility as we grow up, from going to the bathroom by ourselves onto getting a job. What we don't learn is responsibility for our health. We learn to be dependent on doctors and drugs. Behavioral therapy is needed and nutrition education. Even doctors get little. Baylor University provides its doctors to be with 80 hours, but most medical schools teach less than one fourth that. So we end up with doctors pushing drugs. People eat whatever they can get in their mouths, swallow and live to tell about. Whole cars, houses, etc. make sense. Imagine a partial car without brakes or a house with no roof. Partial food isn't any better. But whole foods? Even vegans are clueless. The truth is that whole foods keep you whole. Anything less, and you're taking your chances. We would rather take our chances and have a pandemic than behave ourselves, eat whole foods and stay well.

Gail Sutton

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

