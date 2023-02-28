It's been over a half a century since Nixon declared a war on drugs, we've had Nancy Reagan saying simplistically "just say no to drugs." It obviously isn't working with 100,000 or so dying from drug overdoses annually. Now fentanyl is being responsible for almost all these, coming mostly through legal ports of entry. It's time to decriminalize these drugs and hence reducing financial gain for these vendors. Spend money on treatment for these users instead of putting fingers in a dam that has way too many leaks.