 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Drug prices
View Comments

Letter: Drug prices

  • Comments

As a manager of regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry, I was responsible for shepherding my company’s new drug and device applications through the FDA review process. From my perspective, forcing drug companies to lower their prices is a bad idea. It can take ten years and a billion dollars to produce a new drug. The product must be priced versus investing that money at an average return in a fiscal instrument.

America is the world leader in drug innovation precisely because it can price its products to make a decent return. Importing copycat drugs from foreign countries would put a real dent into innovation. Not only that, the regulatory process is much quicker there, and manufacturing processes less strict. I know. I’ve dealt with the Canadian Food and Drug Directorate. I inspected my parent firm in England, and found 98 violations of FDA’s good manufacturing practices. That’s why we only sold drugs manufactured in America.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News