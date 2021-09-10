Letter: Drug prices

As a manager of regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry, I was responsible for shepherding my company’s new drug and device applications through the FDA review process. From my perspective, forcing drug companies to lower their prices is a bad idea. It can take ten years and a billion dollars to produce a new drug. The product must be priced versus investing that money at an average return in a fiscal instrument.
America is the world leader in drug innovation precisely because it can price its products to make a decent return. Importing copycat drugs from foreign countries would put a real dent into innovation. Not only that, the regulatory process is much quicker there, and manufacturing processes less strict. I know. I’ve dealt with the Canadian Food and Drug Directorate. I inspected my parent firm in England, and found 98 violations of FDA’s good manufacturing practices. That’s why we only sold drugs manufactured in America.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.