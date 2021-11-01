Letter: DRUG PRICES

So all of you folks who think your senator Sinema is protecting you from them bad ole liberals i have a suggestion for you to ponder.
Every time you see a drug commercial on tv please remember as a purchaser of drugs yuo are paying for the millions spend on pharma for ads on thier drugs. Yeah YOU as you pay as much as four times as much for y our drugs as they do all over the world for the same thing. Next time you think to pat this senator on the back think of how she has opposed medicare being able to negotiate for prices on the drugs you may be having to buy. SHE MAY HAVE SUCKERED YOU BUT SHE WONT ME ANY MORE . I VOTED FOR THIS WOMAN AND WHAT A MISTAKE IT WAS.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
