Letter: Drugs

Re: the Feb. 9 article "Closing the border to killer drugs.'
I would suggest that Jay Ambrose rethink his stance on drugs. The fact is, if you continue to use the same formula for any problem, you will get the same answer.
Portugal, and now Oregon, decided to essentially re-write the formula. Portugal made individual possession legal, essentially treating drug use for what it is, a medical problem. Users can get access to both drugs and rehabilitation within the medical system while continuing to treat sales as a crime.
The result was a drop both in use and sales because this fundamentally changed the economics of drug distribution.
As long as we continue to treat drugs as a moral failure we will continue to see the same results. We will if the Oregon experiment works in the US as it did in Portugal.
I believe it will but let's wait for the data.
Mike Seibold
East side
