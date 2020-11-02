Letter: Dubious Biden

Your October 15th article on Biden-Ukraine by any standard belongs in the Opinion Page. Where is the Editor’s Note: “Readers, normally we would treat this as an opinion and not place in national news, however, todays Opinion page is already filled with Trump vitriol.” Then on October 23rd, an additional 20 column inches were devoted to the same drivel in national news. The byline authors Tucker & Braun make an excellent public relations team. When not writing for the Biden campaign, they could market themselves as spin doctor extraordinaries. With the right Washington connections, a paying job with Ukraine is plausible. Should the Democratic Party ascend to power, this too will be met with a blind eye. “Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” For context google Dylan Thomas.
Robert Lundin
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!