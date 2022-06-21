Letter: Duceys hypocrisy on preserving lives

This week Arizona surpassed 30,000 Covid deaths. Gov. Ducey also signed the trigger law to make abortion illegal in Arizona if the Supreme Court overrules RoevWade. Ducey pontificated about protecting innocent lives of the pre born. These last two years during the ongoing Covid epidemic Ducey eliminated most safeguards for preventing Covid; no mask mandate, no mandatory vaccine, no mandatory testing, reduced Covid testing and vaccine centers, signed the legislative bill limiting the power of governor to declare emergency power for epidemics, allowed resumption of large gatherings. Which lives does Ducey want to protect? Only the pre born; but not the thousands of people in Arizona who have contracted Covid or the 30,000 who died! It looks like playing politics and not actually caring about preserving lives.