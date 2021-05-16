 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ducey's Mixed Message
View Comments

Letter: Ducey's Mixed Message

  • Comments

Recently, Gov. Ducey signed a law restricting women's right to abortion because as he said, "every life has immeasurable value." At the same time he offered no support for the children, who in many instances, would require a lifetime of care." Shortly after that, this pious worthy signed another bill designating a gun store as an essential business. In 2019, 1,136 Arizonans were killed by guns. 79 of these were children and teens. Every year in the United States over 39,000 people die by guns. You are 25 times more likely to be killed by a gun in the US than in any other high income country. Apparently, these lives do not have immeasurable value. We talk about Second Amendment rights but not the right of citizens to go to a mall, a grocery store, school, and church without worrying that some crazy with a gun is having a bad day.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News