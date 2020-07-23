Letter: Ducey's pandemic approval ratings plunge in new poll

Re: the July 14 article "Poll: Arizonans mostly critical of Ducey over virus response."
Gov. Ducey and his Phoenix Republicans don’t care whether or not you like their policies. (Mitch McConnell wants a legal shield for their consequences.) A recent Arizona Supreme Court decision provides political immunity by stripping Arizona voters of the right to sign online petitions recalling them using the state’s E Qual system. “The high court issued its ruling without explanation… ”
“The attorney for the Arizona Republican Party says the system … is “highly susceptible to fraud” because it allows the use of driver’s license numbers and other information available as “public records at the DMV.” But the E-Qual system can validate signatures using Name, DOB, SSN, and Voter ID. The last two items are not a matter of public record. “Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said her office could have made the requisite changes to allow online signature-gathering if the court allowed it. ”
Arizona voters are being asked to gamble theirs and their families’ lives on Gov. Ducey’s policies. They deserve a say.
Steven Lesh
East side
