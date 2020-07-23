Letter: Ducey's pandemic approval ratings plunge in new poll
View Comments

Letter: Ducey's pandemic approval ratings plunge in new poll

Re: the July 14 article "Poll: Arizonans mostly critical of Ducey over virus response."

Gov. Ducey and his Phoenix Republicans don’t care whether or not you like their policies. (Mitch McConnell wants a legal shield for their consequences.) A recent Arizona Supreme Court decision provides political immunity by stripping Arizona voters of the right to sign online petitions recalling them using the state’s E Qual system. “The high court issued its ruling without explanation… ”

“The attorney for the Arizona Republican Party says the system … is “highly susceptible to fraud” because it allows the use of driver’s license numbers and other information available as “public records at the DMV.” But the E-Qual system can validate signatures using Name, DOB, SSN, and Voter ID. The last two items are not a matter of public record. “Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said her office could have made the requisite changes to allow online signature-gathering if the court allowed it. ”

Arizona voters are being asked to gamble theirs and their families’ lives on Gov. Ducey’s policies. They deserve a say.

Steven Lesh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News