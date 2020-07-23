Letter: Ducey's virus response

Gov. Ducey and his Phoenix Republicans don’t care whether you like their policies or not. A recent Arizona Supreme Court decision provided them political immunity by stripping Arizona voters of the right to sign online petitions recalling them. “The high court issued its ruling without explanation… ”
“The attorney for the Arizona Republican Party (Dennis Wilenchik) says a system (E-Qual) … is “highly susceptible to fraud ( because “… a person’s name, address and driver’s license number are all public records at the DMV.”) “Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said her office could have made the requisite changes to allow online signature-gathering if the court allowed it.” As an alternative to driver's license numbers, the E-Qual system can validate signatures using Name, DOB, SSN, and Voter ID. The last two items are not a matter of public record.
Arizona voters are being asked to gamble their lives on Gov. Ducey’s policies. They deserve a say, even if it requires a special session of the Arizona legislature.
Steven Lesh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!