Letter: "Dueling rallies downtown"--hardly!

What a pity the Star chose to run just one photo--and no article--of the pro-impeachment rally downtown this past Tuesday. And that photo, which was buried on page 2 of the second section of the paper, focused on the handful of pro-Trump demonstrators instead of the hundreds who showed up to protest the offenses of the President.
The online photos were no better, again making it seem as if the Trump supporters were out in as many numbers as the impeachment rally attendees. Plus, emphasis was given to confrontations when there were very few interactions among the two groups. How do I know that? I know because I was there.
I understand it's difficult for the Star to cover or give much space to late afternoon/evening events because printing operations have moved to Phoenix (very sad), so please be careful in the future to use better editorial judgment when selecting photos!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.