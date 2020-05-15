Letter: Dumb and Dumber.

Let's see: We have a sociopath, narcissistic, pathological liar for a president (I am qualified to make those diagnoses), and a governor who appears be following in his footsteps as far as valuing money over peoples' lives. Given this, it boggles the mind that both are rushing into reopening the country and Arizona when there still are significant upticks of new COVID-19 cases and deaths. Both the president and governor apparently think they know better than both medical and business experts, who overwhelmingly suggest more caution in reopening the country. So much for US leadership or lack thereof. As my mother used to say, "you make bed, and now you have to lie in it."
Zachary Shnek, Ph.D.
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
