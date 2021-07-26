Letter: "Dumb is Forever"

Re: the July 19 letter "There's no chip in your arm."
A recent letter explained how government implanted microchips (if such a thing existed) would be too large to pass thru a vaccination needle. The hope being, the segment of our population who actually believe the microchip conspiracy will accept truth and science and possibly go get vaccinated. What do you think the chances of that are? As Judge Judy has told us, “Beauty fades, dumb is forever”. The latest pandemic surge is just beginning. We can thank Republican downplaying of the virus, ridiculous messaging about personal freedom, and refusal to call for masking, vaccination and other mitigation measures. Their callousness towards vulnerable children, the immunocompromised and others at risk who cannot be vaccinated is appalling, as is their lack of concern for healthcare and other front line workers. The stalwart elephant is no longer a fitting symbol for the GOP -a new logo is needed. How about replacing the pachyderm with a large Covid-19 virus? That would be appropriate.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
