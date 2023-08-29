I have come to question our collective intelligence as a species – our dumbing down so to speak. After considerable thought I thought the plethora of tattoo ink might be somehow affecting our cognitive ability, then the prolific use of nose and eyebrow rings was considered as potentially affecting brain function. Rush Limbaugh was a candidate for cause and effect - but he died. Tucker Carlson came to mind as a sure source to blame, but then he was fired. I thought it must be the “woke” movement dragging intelligence down, but no one could tell me what woke meant. Everyone pointed to Trump, but he is just a megaphone for dumbness, not the cause. COVID only caused a dip in the learning curve, not the total collapse of critical thinking. I now think evolution is simply moving to eliminate a species that serves no real purpose and adds no value.