Re: the Nov. 4 article “Chance opens for Trump to leave Paris climate pact.”
I read with dismay, but without surprise, of the administration’s intent to pull out of the Paris climate accord. (Nov 4 Star). In his announcement, Secretary of State Pompeo said the Paris agreement “would be an “unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses and taxpayers”.
What about the burdens felt by victims of flooding, wildfire, and exceptionally powerful hurricanes? And how do we tally costs to government as we respond to these emergencies? According to NOAA, the U.S. has experienced over $400 billion in weather and climate disaster costs since 2014, much of it made worse by climate change, and all imposed on American workers, businesses and taxpayers.
Solutions exist, however. Clean energy is an economic opportunity that we should embrace. China certainly has. Pricing carbon as a first step would nudge us all away from fossil fuels, encourage efficiency, and promote renewables.
Edward Beshore
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.