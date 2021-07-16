 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: During border crisis, Biden administration eases asylum requirements
View Comments

Letter: During border crisis, Biden administration eases asylum requirements

  • Comments

USAG Merrick Garland just reversed opinions made under the Trump administration that prevented victims of crime or those with family ties to qualify for asylum. Fleeing from crime is NOT a basis for claiming asylum! It relates to fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality or political affiliation. Does Garland not understand that many of these people coming here are fleeing from poverty, and are abusing the asylum system? They get educated by smugglers, family members, and social media as to what to tell Border Patrol. There is a waiting time of over two years to adjudicate asylum claims. Thousands of applicants are being released into the public with no tracking. This expanded definition of asylum will incentivize more people and is INSANE during a border crisis with the Border Patrol already encountering almost 900,000 this fiscal year. Biden promised to ease asylum restrictions and evidence from interviewed migrants has shown they believed he put out the welcome mat to come here and he continues to do so.

Tom Galloway

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News