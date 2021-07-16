Letter: During border crisis, Biden administration eases asylum requirements

USAG Merrick Garland just reversed opinions made under the Trump administration that prevented victims of crime or those with family ties to qualify for asylum. Fleeing from crime is NOT a basis for claiming asylum! It relates to fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality or political affiliation. Does Garland not understand that many of these people coming here are fleeing from poverty, and are abusing the asylum system? They get educated by smugglers, family members, and social media as to what to tell Border Patrol. There is a waiting time of over two years to adjudicate asylum claims. Thousands of applicants are being released into the public with no tracking. This expanded definition of asylum will incentivize more people and is INSANE during a border crisis with the Border Patrol already encountering almost 900,000 this fiscal year. Biden promised to ease asylum restrictions and evidence from interviewed migrants has shown they believed he put out the welcome mat to come here and he continues to do so.
Tom Galloway
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.