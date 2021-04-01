Letter: During border surge, MX reveals much higher Covid deaths

During this border surge of migrants, the Mexican government just released new Covid19 death statistics putting the country second in deaths to America having three times the population. Mexico revised their death toll up by a whopping 60% to 321,000, of that number, 27,000 died in March. Mexico now has more Covid related deaths than Brazil with double the population. These alarming numbers come as thousands of migrants are coming to America from Central America, spending days transiting through Mexico. Many, especially the children, are not tested for Covid at Border Patrol facilities. Over 100 children have tested positive when later moved to other DHS facilities. We all know of the overcrowding at these places and the potential for Covid spreading. All of this occurring at a time when Covid cases and deaths in America are ticking up again and the CDC Director is worried about a 4th wave. Why does Biden not stop the surge, especially during a pandemic that he claims is his number 1 priority?
Jonathan Towers
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.