Letter: Duty-Honor-Country

As a career US Army person I swore allegiance three times. Enlisted, Officer, and Civil Servant. I realize that very few US Congress elected have any military experience. If they did, especially Combat time, they would understand the Oath that is taken to be a uniformed protector of our "Constitution". Apparently there is a lot of confusion among congressional about he reality of our US Constitution the military swears to uphold and protect. Senator Lindsay Graham is a good example. He is also a US Air Force lawyer, Reserves, who should be well versed in the Oath Of Office taken by all Government employees of high level responsibility as well as lower grades. He is a perfect example of how well he is versed in changing position and stories. He is willing to accept degrading comments from Trump thus thanking him for the ignorant attack on the US Congress. Hypercritical Ignorance to the Oath he has taken. The reality of the poor republican response to the Trump issues during the attack on the US Congress is a real problem that the GOP faithful aren't willing to do anything about.
Donald Groner
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.