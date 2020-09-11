Letter: Duty, Honor, Country

As a former member of the military with 20 years of service, I would like comment on Mr. Trump's remarks concerning military service. Fortunately, I was never in combat or I might be one of those "suckers and losers" that the president cold heartedly referred to. I agree with Mr Trump when he said to General Kelly, "I don't get it. What was in it for them." No you don't get it and you never will. Maybe you should have asked John McCain how he survived 5 years at the exclusive and posh Hanoi Hilton. I sure the senator could have enlightened you. For those of us who put on the uniform, it is called, duty, honor, country. You will never understand, it is not in your DNA. One can only hope that those dastardly bone spurs are not raising havoc with your golf game.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!