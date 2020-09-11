 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Duty, Honor, Country
View Comments

Letter: Duty, Honor, Country

As a former member of the military with 20 years of service, I would like comment on Mr. Trump's remarks concerning military service. Fortunately, I was never in combat or I might be one of those "suckers and losers" that the president cold heartedly referred to. I agree with Mr Trump when he said to General Kelly, "I don't get it. What was in it for them." No you don't get it and you never will. Maybe you should have asked John McCain how he survived 5 years at the exclusive and posh Hanoi Hilton. I sure the senator could have enlightened you. For those of us who put on the uniform, it is called, duty, honor, country. You will never understand, it is not in your DNA. One can only hope that those dastardly bone spurs are not raising havoc with your golf game.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News